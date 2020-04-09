We are so privileged to be on beautiful St.Simons Island where things are fairly quiet with COVID-19. To do our part, our friends and we are following social distancing.
Imagine my surprise when we went to Coast Guard Beach today to walk (as now allowed by the governor) and we saw a group of eight young people playing tackle football, touching the same ball and grappling with each other, touching etc. A state trooper drove up in his ATV right by the kids and said nothing to them.
I was upset because it was a violation of social distancing. On the way out I told the half dozen policemen by the entrance what had happened and asked why nothing was done. The head officer said they could do nothing as they had to obey the governor’s orders. So it was just a “show of force” but not a real regulation of social distancing behavior on the beach? This upset me as I would hate to see St. Simons Island overrun with diseases like New York, New Jersey or Louisiana are now. All I could do was talk to the officers. I am writing this letter in the hopes that Governor Kemp will read it and do something about the situation.
Marie Younkin-Waldman
St. Simons Island