"To the Victor goes the Spoils." Included in this is history. Since 1865, the sons and daughters of the South have been the victims of this spoil. Presently the lie on slavery has been repeated so many times that it has become assumed to be fact.
I suggest that we need to stop and review the lie. First, slavery was practiced in both the North and the South. Business involvements involved Northern and Southern businessmen.
Yes. Slavery was an issue but not a primary issue. Lincoln stated his primary goal was the preservation of the Union. Jefferson Davis said his primary goal was the independence for the South. Yes, slavery was a concern. And the Constitution for the Confederate States of America forbid the importation of slaves and called for the abolition of slavery.
At the same time the Federal Constitution had no restriction on slavery. It stopped importation via a law and the Emancipation Proclamation only freed slaves in the areas controlled by the Union army. It was issued halfway through the war. The 13th Amendment was created after 45 months of war. And the 14th and 15th Amendments were created within two months of the end of the war. To say that the Union fought to end slavery was not supported by their Constitution or the attitude of the Union President. It was used as a war cry.
Bennie Williams
Darien