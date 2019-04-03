I seem to be missing something in the dilemma about “dilapidated housing concerns” in Brunswick article on Page 2A of The Brunswick News last week.
It would seem like a simple matter that once a code compliance complaint is filed, the code enforcement officers would simply need to follow up after the initial letter to see whether or not the owner has done anything to remedy the situation. If the owner has not done anything then:
1. If there is someone still residing in the problem housing, then there should be provisions in place to remedy the problem.
2. If no one is residing there, then it would seem a simple solution would be to put the property on a watch list to be checked on a monthly basis.
3. In the event that it appears to be someone living there, then an immediate reinspection should be conducted. If the property is still not in compliance, then the owner should be charged with whatever penalties are in place for failure to comply and willful neglect.
Everything must be written down as to what exactly is observed. If it isn’t written down, then it did not happen. It is my belief that this should help the tenant out who is struggling to make a living and have decent housing. It would further help to eliminate dilapidated and substandard housing in Brunswick and Glynn County.
Dan Simpson
Jekyll Island