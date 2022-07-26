In 2019, AP reported Biden promising supporters, “I want you to look at my eyes. I guarantee you. I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel.”
So his first targets, oil and gas industry and the auto industry. Two of the biggest industries and employers in the U.S. Bad move Joe.
Now many of the 81 million who voted for Biden might be thinking the same about his promise. Gas prices eating up American’s Benjamins; inflation at new highs; cost of goods is up; food prices up on every aisle and the producer price index (the real gauge of inflation) climbs to 11.3%.
Biden’s war on fossil fuels has devastated American’s wallets; especially those on fixed incomes.
What anti-fossil fuelers fail to acknowledge is fossil fuels make up many items Americans use regularly, for example:
• Vaccines — yes vaxaholics your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters contain petroleum by-products.
• Cosmetics — many cosmetics slathered on American faces contain petroleum derivatives.
• Food — some food items contain a compound called PEG made from petroleum; potentially toxic. Seconds, please.
• Tires — where the rubber meets the road. Your car tires made from petroleum. Tesla owners must be electrified to hear this.
• Solar panels and wind turbines — for those who have pushed “green energy” on humanity, solar-panels and behemoth, bird-killing wind turbines all have components made from petroleum. And that turbine turns, and smoothly, because it is lubricated with petroleum compounds.
• WD-40 — America’s favorite lubricant/bolt loosener comes from fossil fuels. Back to using Coca-Cola I suppose.