I worked with The Well when I was executive director of Family Connection, and later as a volunteer. Some of the homeless are veterans who served our country and suffer from PTSD, and most of the folks there are severely mentally ill or addicts. I don’t know anyone who has not had a family member or friend suffer from one of those conditions. The Well provides the homeless with a place to get showers, clean clothes and food as well as support services. Isn’t providing solace to the hopeless and poor what Christ intended? People talk as if the homeless are lazy subhumans, yet most are sick, despairing human beings all alone in this world.
But putting compassion aside, the bigger issue is that closing The Well accomplishes nothing. The homeless aren’t going to just disappear. The only overnight shelter here is the Salvation Army with a limited number of beds. Glynn has a perilous combination of high rents and mostly low-wage jobs. Single mothers can’t maintain these jobs because child care is unaffordable for low-wage workers. These factors create a high eviction rate. And there’s no shelter here for a family with children, so mothers and children end up living in their cars or one of the drug-infested motels on the highway using a temporary HUD voucher.