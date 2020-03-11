While he walks among us, let us admire a beloved citizen. Jimmy Carter once possessed the ego and ambition of a politician, yet his life story is one of devotion to service and the relief of suffering. He is conversant in science and technology, history and philosophy, literature, ethics, politics, government, diplomacy and military affairs, nuclear physics, agronomy, epidemiology, fly-fishing, home- and community-building, faith, hope, and charity. The only president of my lifetime — and I have known 13 — whom I would fully emulate, and the only self-evidently practicing Christian. Indeed, while there was never need for him to profess that which he so persistently exemplified, he yet confessed with his mouth, as with his deeds, the living faith within him.

During the campaign of 1980, I was directed by my agent to go to Jacksonville and sing for a Carter rally, where Roslyn was to make an appearance. On my way to that engagement I made up a song, which I performed that day, though Mrs. Carter would not hear it until 1993, when I sang it for the two of them, table-side, at the Windsor Hotel in Americus.

We don’t need vanity

We just want sanity

What kind of man is he

who would our leader be?

To face reality

in its complexity

and try to keep us free

and do it peacefully

Jimmy Carter is a man of ultimate concerns, and these are goodness and mercy, which follow him all the days of his life.

Tony Baker

St. Simons Island

