Every April we see a wonderful article somewhere about Child Abuse Awareness Month. While that is a very important issue, it also shares the month with Autism Awareness.
All you have to do is ride through Country Club Estates and you will see how important that cause is to some families and how it affects their daily life. The Brunswick News did a great write up about it in 2016 and that was appreciated by the autism community but autism does not go away. We as a community need to listen to their struggles and offer support and love for them too.