Should our Congressman Buddy Carter, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and all the other Georgia House members who voted to not accept the results of the Nov. 3, 2020, be forced to resign?
An influential Glynn County conservative and enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump says these Congress members were looking for a “Constitutional remedy.” He further believes, although they were following orders from an autocrat, they should not be considered enemies of our political system.
These House members, even after the mob rioters were cleared out of the Capitol, voted to overthrow the results of the election. I, for one, think those who continue to support the Trump lies, the QAnon conspiracies and their hateful ways, should be forced to resign. Governor Kemp should replace them with Georgia Republicans who believe and love the Constitution. We then can work on unifying our political differences with those who respect our democracy.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island