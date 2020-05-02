For the first time in my life, I’m ashamed to be from Glynn County — deeply ashamed. I was raised here, married a local girl and chose to raise our two young sons here. How do I explain to them that this is a place where two men grabbed a shotgun and a pistol, hopped into a pickup, chased a young man down and killed him in broad daylight? With impunity.
I can tell them that he fought back, but they answer quickly, “So, would I!” I can tell them about break-ins in the neighborhood, but my boys answer indignantly, “Does that make it OK to kill somebody?” I can say the victim looked inside a house under construction. But my younger son says, “I played in the house they were building at the end of our street — would they kill me?” So, I have to tell them the shameful truth: “He was black; the killers were white.” They stare at me, shocked and afraid. Then, my older son asks, “Did they catch the killers and put them in jail?” My pulse pounds in my ears as I answer, “No.”
I teach criminal statutes to law students and have handled death row appeals. I’ve practiced in the field of criminal and civil fraud my entire career. Under any fair reading of the law, the killing of Ahmaud Arbery was an unjustifiable homicide. If we don’t demand that the McMichaels answer for his death, it will be our community’s lasting disgrace.
Jim Barger
St. Simons Island