The North Atlantic right whales will soon arrive in Georgia’s coastal waters to calve. They will determine the future of this critically endangered species. The North Atlantic right whale population is in steep decline due to two primary threats: entanglement in fishing gear and being struck by boats.
The Sept. 15 editorial in The Brunswick News expressed concerns that proposed changes to boat speed regulations suggest the government is acting in the absence of evidence to support its actions. This incorrect notion is misleading and distracts from the clear need to do more to protect this most endangered population of the great whales.
Changes to federal safeguards like this proposed rule require agencies to justify their decisions with the best available scientific information. Simply put, the federal government cannot act without demonstrating, one, the need for the action, two, the utility of the proposed changes, and three, exploring what effects changes will have.
The government’s proposal to slow boats can reduce the risk of whales dying by more than 80% and is an appropriate and necessary response to the decline of this species. Boat traffic can adapt to these slower speeds. But the remaining 336 North Atlantic right whales don’t have the luxury of adapting to inaction.