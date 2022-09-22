The North Atlantic right whales will soon arrive in Georgia’s coastal waters to calve. They will determine the future of this critically endangered species. The North Atlantic right whale population is in steep decline due to two primary threats: entanglement in fishing gear and being struck by boats.

The Sept. 15 editorial in The Brunswick News expressed concerns that proposed changes to boat speed regulations suggest the government is acting in the absence of evidence to support its actions. This incorrect notion is misleading and distracts from the clear need to do more to protect this most endangered population of the great whales.

More from this section

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.