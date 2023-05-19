Over the years, I have watched, read and listened about how law enforcement activities have been conducted in Glynn County. A few years ago, I came to the conclusion the Glynn County sheriff and his deputies should be the law enforcement entity to provide the primary public safety duties in the county. I still believe this today.
I applaud the men and women of the Glynn County Police Department, however the department has been rife with issues — scandals, purported criminal activity and management/supervisory issues. The county commissioners have way too much involvement in how GCPD operates its activities. I recall reading an article a few weeks ago wherein a number of the commissioners stated they should have been briefed on an investigation before it became public. The commissioners select the hierarchy of the GCPD, whereas the people select the sheriff. The sheriff can be removed by the people. It was refreshing to read in a recent article a commissioner also believes the sheriff should be the top cop.