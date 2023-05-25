I am very concerned the direction that Glynn County is going in due to the actions of some of our county commissioners. I am referring to the naming of the sole finalist for the position of Glynn County Police chief. This has all of the earmarks of a few that want to rule from their commission seats. Two of our commissioners, Bo Clark and Sammy Tostensen voted against the other commissioners and I applaud them for taking that stand.
A position was created to hire Scott Ebner as Glynn County Public Safety Director. He, Ebner, is not certified in the state of Georgia, the same as the last full-time police chief, Battiste. This move also harkens back to former Police Chief John Powell being hired as community services director and then taking over as chief of GCPD. We all know what happened there. Charges are still pending against Powell.