Anyone who considers playing fast and loose with the shelter-in-place and social distancing guidelines will do well to consider what it has been like for hospital workers to deal with the results of such stupidity for the past two months.

I see these yard signs around that say “We Got This!” Well, we don’t got this, not by a league. And Georgia has to coordinate with Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee to see that one state’s stupidity does not neutralize another state’s prudent action.

That’s what “we’re all in this together” means. We are being allowed to judge the quality of our leadership, it is true, but the quality of our citizenry, if intelligence is a measure, is also being tested.

Tony Baker

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.