Anyone who considers playing fast and loose with the shelter-in-place and social distancing guidelines will do well to consider what it has been like for hospital workers to deal with the results of such stupidity for the past two months.
I see these yard signs around that say “We Got This!” Well, we don’t got this, not by a league. And Georgia has to coordinate with Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee to see that one state’s stupidity does not neutralize another state’s prudent action.
That’s what “we’re all in this together” means. We are being allowed to judge the quality of our leadership, it is true, but the quality of our citizenry, if intelligence is a measure, is also being tested.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island