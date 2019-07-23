You might not agree with the four controversial Congresswomen, but all are citizens, all have that right. They are also persons of color, and that seems to negate their rights in the President’s mind. It appears to also entitle him to lie about their statements and to demand they “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested areas from which they came.” Wonder how Detroit, Cincinnati, Minneapolis and Queens feel about that.
Since a fired-up crowd responded to him with a sustained demand to “send them back,” his approval rating has increased. He is whipping up white racists into a frenzy of hatred and ignorance. The result, in a country with too many grievances and guns, is likely to be another tragedy.
There were children at that rally, others see his hateful words on TV. They assume that bullying is OK. They might go to school and wield this hatred against classmates who look, speak, dress, or even eat in ways that they construe as “not American.”
Shame on anyone who supports the President’s behavior because they agree, find it amusing or weigh it against their stock portfolio. Supporting this man and his monstrous administration because of the Dow means supporting every hateful (and unlawful) thing he does.
Martin Luther King once said, “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity.”
This applies to their followers as well.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick