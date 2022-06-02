I spent the last three days in our new hospital, and I would like to let people in Glynn County know about the service I received.
First to the EMTs from Station No. 1, a big “thank you” for their service. I was having bad chest pain and was taken to the hospital. When I arrived Ms. Gina Copeland, director of nurses, met me and started the treatment. I was admitted and Ms. Sonja Richards, the admitting nurse, took over. I was taken to a new exam room while waiting for a room in the new towers section of the hospital, and it was nice. Dr. Misty Williams came to check on me, and Mr. Shawn McCartney looked after me while in the hospital and he was good. Everyone I came in contact with was very concerned about my stay.
I have all the respect for our new hospital and the staff we now have. If anyone happens to be in our hospital, say a thank you for the service they receive and remember if you are respectful you will get respect back.
Weston Shephard
Brunswick