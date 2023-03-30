I went to a very informative presentation at the College of Coastal Georgia about sex trafficking. The group presenting it was in Glynn County to provide training to local law enforcement, emergency response personnel, school enforcement and others. The presentation last night was open to the public and included a panel to answer questions. When asked if this presentation is given in the schools and the training to teachers, the response was that House Bill 287 mandates human trafficking awareness in grades 6-12. However, when they reviewed the syllabus, let’s say it was lacking. They offered to present their program, which is approved for schools in Georgia, but they were turned down.

After listening to these experts, I found the most important audience for this education is in the schools, where it would inform them how to recognize if they are being groomed or used for trafficking and for teachers to recognize the signs. It also provided valuable resources to report it and where to get the help needed.

