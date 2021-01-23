In defense of the criticism of Frederica Township development: I was head of Sea Island Company’s real estate department when Frederica Township was started in the early 2000s. The Jones family, owner of Sea Island at the time, proved over the years to be the finest stewards of land of any developer I ever knew.
Frederica Township had about 3,200 acres zoned for some 7,000 units. Imagine the stress on county services and roads and the traffic congestion if this land was in the wrong hands. We downzoned it to about 400 residences. Then, before we pushed in the roads, we hired a team of archeologists to comb the land looking for Indian graves that would need to be respected. Then, we dedicated 500 acres in perpetuity to be designated as a wood stork rookery.
We also created vast expanses of land for greenbelt buffers including a big strip along Lawrence Road. We used great care in minimally developing this precious, rare and large tract of land, including relocating 1,000 live oak trees that were in road rights of way and the lake, which now supports a large variety of bird and aquatic life. All wetlands were protected and preserved and, in fact, enhanced.
I was never so proud to work with a land developer whose goals included doing what was best for the community. And, yet, we were still viewed as “evil developers” subject to unjust criticism from outsiders trying to tell us how to run our business. The record needed to be set straight.
Al Brown
St. Simons Island