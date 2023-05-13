The Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Citizen Center is a great resource for our older folks in Brunswick and Glynn County.

I recently completed the Living Well Coastal six-week workshop for people with chronic health conditions that they offered. It was facilitated by Joyce Mitchell, program coordinator for the center, and Michelle Atkinson. The classes were well put together and very interactive. I learned a lot. Last week they treated the community to a barbecue rib lunch in honor of Older Americans Month and will offer a Senior Citizen Resource Day today, May 13, showcasing speakers and activities offering a better life for Georgia’s seniors.

