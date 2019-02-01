The United States was created with the noblest of intentions as evidenced by the Constitution, which too many politicians in the 116th Congress never read or understand. Senators and representatives are bound by oath to support the Constitution, but a select few have chosen to completely ignore Article 6 which says “No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”
Recently, the President nominated an Omaha lawyer Brian Buescher to sit on the federal bench in Nebraska. Buescher happens to be Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus, a fraternal organization which has a documented history of helping anyone in need since World War I. Hawaii’s Mazie Hirono and California’s Kamala Harris insinuated that the nominee should quit the Knights otherwise his membership would disqualify him.
Both senators have shown a pronounced bias against Catholics and their organizations refusing to accept people of faith contributing to their communities. Their ignorance or refusal to acknowledge that the 1st amendment guarantee of freedom of religion and article 6 which prohibits religious tests for office is astounding.
Would these senators today reject JFK today because he was a member of the Knights? If they are targeting Catholics today, will they now include evangelical Christians, Baptists, Jews, Mormons and the rest of our brothers in Christ to suit their political ambitions? It’s so disheartening to comprehend how these senators were elected but in this secular world, people of faith must stay united.
Kevin Finnerty
Brunswick