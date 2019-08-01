I didn’t support either of Georgia’s incumbent senators in their last elections, and I’m not dumb enough to think they would ever vote on any issue the way I would want.

However, I am curious about how citizens who did work, donate and vote to elect them feel about the fact they never vote at all.

More than 200 bills passed by the House are languishing in the Senate. When Majority Leader McConnell was asked why he wouldn’t bring the very first one, the election reform bill, up for a vote, “He said with a grin, “Because I get to decide what we vote on.” (Politico, March 16, 2019). That bill, incidentally, is the bi-partisan one seeking to protect our election infrastructure against foreign meddling, and he blocked two similar bills last week.

I expect that Senators Isakson and Perdue would vote to defeat each and every bill passed by the Democratic Party-controlled House, no matter if it benefited the nation or their constituents. But shouldn’t they insist on their right to do so?

I didn’t vote to elect either of our Senators, but neither did I choose the senior senator from Kentucky to make unilateral decisions for the nation and our state.

Did you?

Jann Swanson

Brunswick

