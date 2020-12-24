It’s no secret that businesses in Georgia and across the country are suffering this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

As the medical director of a rural eye clinic, I too have felt the strains of keeping my small business afloat.

Like many other small businesses, we’ve had to adapt and become creative in the way we run our practice and take care of our patients. A recent survey from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife found that small businesses anticipate the worst of the pandemic is still ahead. What’s more, half (50%) of them believe they will have to close permanently over the coming year in the current climate. Thankfully, Georgia has two business allies in our U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Over the last eight months, Perdue and Loeffler have fought to secure billions in pandemic relief aid for our state’s businesses. These funds have helped save countless small businesses (including mine) that make up 99.6% of Georgia’s total workforce. I’m grateful that our senators are continuing to fight for additional relief to keep Georgians healthy while working and small businesses open.

Dr. William Clark

Waycross

