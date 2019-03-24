The fact that influential private interests can shape state legislation should come as no surprise, but ‘taking the cake’ in this regard are the revelations in Saturday’s Brunswick News article showing that the Sea Island Company, working behind the scenes with lobbyists and state officials, is the source of a provision in House Bill 445 that grants the company an exemption from the Shore Protection Act (SPA) for a large oceanfront tract on Sea Island slated for development.
Adding insult to injury, HB 445 essentially rewards the Sea Island Company for disrupting the sand-sharing system the SPA was enacted to conserve. The culprit in this regard is a sand-hoarding "groin" built along the area to be developed. Sand that would normally flow from Sea Island toward St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island will be trapped by the groin for the purpose of fattening the beach in front of the multi-million dollar lots to be sold by the company.
So, a bill already loaded with problems, including an ill-advised reduction of the SPA’s jurisdiction along the vast majority of Georgia’s coast, has now become toxic to the public interest.
Needed now is a tabling of the bill and a firm commitment to update the SPA on the basis of relevant science. If that does not happen, the bill, which clearly undermines protection of the very resource the SPA was intended to preserve, should be rejected if it comes to the Senate floor for a vote.
David Egan
Jekyll Island