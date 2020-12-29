Facebook blocked me for posting the statement below. This is media control.
What is at stake? Two seats are up for grabs.
Republicans hold 50 of the 100 seats, and Democrats hold 48. There are 46 formally party-aligned and two independents — Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucus with the Democrats. When there is a 50-50 tie, the deciding vote is cast by the vice president. That will be Democrat Kamala Harris after the Biden administration is sworn in on Jan. 20.
If Democrats can win both seats they will control the Senate.
A Senate majority is crucial in deciding a range of legislative changes, cabinet appointments, potential presidential impeachments and nominations to the Supreme Court. Republicans have controlled the Senate since 2014.
Martha Lang
Darien