Regarding my comments in last week’s article about the Okefenokee mining project and the editorial in response: politics had nothing to do with my outreach. The public deserves to know Senator Perdue is threatening to drain the wrong swamp, one that happens to be Georgia’s natural crown jewel.
To be clear, Twin Pines executives gave maximum contributions totaling $11,200 to Perdue and paid $230,000 to lobby him; the lead lobbyist donated to Perdue every time a permit filing was made or Perdue’s staff met with the Corps.
Perdue’s legislative director met repeatedly with the Corps while it decided to revoke protection of the 370 acres of wetlands Twin Pines will bulldoze. Notes of meetings show they weren’t simply to monitor the project’s progress but to influence decision-making.
Following the October meeting, the Corps stopped its environmental investigation and permit requirement, saving Twin Pines millions and several years’ time and leaving too many questions unanswered. A senator taking so much money, being so heavily lobbied, and appointing his senior advisor to an issue isn’t simply monitoring a project but is expected to, and did, accomplish the donor’s goals.
Twin Pines and its executives have committed fraud and/or caused pollution with the Oke project, its Florida mine, and their affiliated biomass operations, as has been reported. And several government agencies have already raised serious concerns re: the mine’s risks.
There are places where mining, especially by a bad actor, simply doesn’t belong, and the Okefenokee’s doorstep is one of them.
Josh Marks
Atlanta