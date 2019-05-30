Of course regulations will not be loved by everyone, especially those being regulated. But the idea that short-term rental owners can or should self-regulate is ridiculous. Fox and the hen-house?
Host Compliance has years of experience with communities large and small. They can help Glynn County craft an ordinance (regulations) that will fit our needs. They can help with compliance by giving Glynn County the tools it needs for enforcement — by the county; all paid for from a reasonable licensing fee. Plus, the county can collect room tax revenue from those owners currently dodging that responsibility.
STRs are part of the lodging industry, regardless of what owners say, and should not be exempt from rules, taxes and oversight imposed on other segments of the industry. Safety of their guests and preservation of the integrity of our neighborhoods and community at large demand regulatory oversight.
The stated purpose of STROAGA, is “to serve and protect our members….” They also purport to have an interest in protecting and supporting local economies; but as an association that lobbies and files lawsuits on behalf of its members, the first priority is (and should be) their members. Located in Forsyth County, STROAGA first registered with the Secretary of State in February 2019 and in May, sued Forsyth County over its new STR ordinance.
Commissioner Murphy’s comments on this issue are absolutely right. It’s past time for the commission to act.
Stan Kyker
St. Simons Island