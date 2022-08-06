Store owner fights back!
A few days ago, an 80-year-old store business owner shot a robber who entered his store with a long rifle. The robber looks to be a young man who had maybe three other men with him waiting outside in a getaway car. The 80-year-old store owner shot this punk with a shotgun and the robber ran out of the store crying that his arm was shot off. Well, he was taken to the hospital by the other gang members, and all were arrested after the incident. This 80-year man used his Second Amendment rights to defend his life and his property.