I just read another letter to the editor about the need to build seawalls as well as provide other protection for homes and property that have been built in areas that are vulnerable to the rise of the ocean waters due to hurricanes and so-called climate change.
Most of these areas are located on barrier islands — the islands that are nature’s way of protecting the mainland from the direct forces of nature such as hurricanes. While they present beautiful places to locate homes, looking back we can see that overall it is not a good idea to build in such places as you are only asking for trouble when storms occur.
The Holy Scriptures speak of the man who built his home on solid rock as opposed to the man who built on sand.
With that being said, I have been a resident of Glynn County for 66 years. In school, we learned of the Georgia Fall Line that extents from Columbus to Macon towards Augusta.
The line represents where the ocean once stood in prehistoric times. Can you imagine Macon being a sea coast town? But it is true.
Now if the oceans are creeping back to the original fall line, are we to build a seawall 380 feet high (elevation of Macon above sea level) in order to protect the homes and property that lay in these places that never should have been allowed to be built on?
James Carter
Brunswick