I recently attended the sea-level rise event on Jan. 22, hosted by College of Coastal Georgia, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation. I was extremely interested to hear about the data and the projections for Glynn County.
This was the first time I heard perspectives from the business community alongside the scientists. I urge anyone with an invested interest in this area to review the materials from the event, available online at www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.
Sea-level rise has the potential to affect all of us and our assets in this lifetime. Our public officials need to jump-start the planning process so we have a clear path toward resiliency.
Pat Hodnett Cooper,
St. Simons Island