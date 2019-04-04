I believe that the Sea Island Golf Courses should open up the Retreat Plantation ruins (the hospital, house, cemetery).
For a while now, they have only let members go in and see those most historic artifacts of our county’s history. Housing and business development is destroying the Golden Isles’ past, leaving us with only the memory and tales of places like Retreat and Cannon’s Point. If the county wants to develop places here, do it in Brunswick, where we need development the most.
Since Sea Island has closed off the Retreat ruins to non-members, I feel that they are taking away our history. It is not fair for a company or anyone to exclude non-members from looking at our past that was, unfortunately, founded on slavery.
Besides, the ruins weren’t closed off 20 years ago. Why have they recently decided to take away one of the biggest parts of Glynn County history? Some people either can’t afford or don’t want a membership just to see the ruins. Fort Frederica, Cannon’s Point Preserve, the Tabby House (which was apart of the Retreat Plantation), and Christ Church were all around as long as Retreat and are just as historic as the other landmarks.
It is being unfair to the Page-Kings’ legacy to not let non-members of Sea Island see their homestead. As proud Golden-Islanders, let’s open up more of our history to learn from our past institutions of slavery.
Timothy Bernal
Brunswick