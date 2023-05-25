I am writing in response to Marguerite McKenzie’s letter of May 13 regarding a Brunswick Area Transportation Study to four-lane Sea Island Road. Four of the six proposals recommend widening to four lanes while a fifth suggests three lanes. The sixth choice is making improvements to the existing two lanes. The first five proposals should raise grave concern for the devastating impact it would have to our island‘s environment. Sea Island Road is one of the more scenic drives on our island. It features a majestic canopy of live oaks as well as a pristine salt marsh, which is crucial to our complex coastal ecosystem. Sea Island Road is the current topic for discussion but soon there could likely be discussions of road widening projects that include other picturesque roads on our island.
I travel Sea Island Road daily, and from my observation the congestion occurs on both ends — at the intersections of Demere and Frederica roads during work and school traffic. A solution lies in addressing problems where and when they occur. I would recommend making improvements at the two major intersections, neighborhood access roads and re-programing the timing of the traffic lights. These options would be more eco-friendly and cost-efficient.