At my age I’ll try anything to keep on keeping on. However, I have to add scientists to my list of skeptical advisors, that list beginning with weather persons and economist.

It seems the three can be dead wrong, partly wrong, almost right, close to the truth and occasionally right-on and still keep their job. While it may not be the science per se, those involved need a course in public relations as their methods for conveying information are flawed, confusing and unfortunately, now political.

So as science figures it out and misstatements abound from scientist and others, I’ll take my chances with the shots (and pray a little) that they work.

John Williams

St. Simons Island

