It’s a shame we, supposedly good citizens of Glynn County, would allow bad actors on this school board to continue their perpetual acts of nepotism and hatred against the students at Brunswick High School.
These men controlling this school system voted to install turf practice fields at both high schools with lights included. Brunswick High, as usual, would get its turf field last without lights. This system had ample time to order those lights for the BHS field, seeing its field would be the last to be installed: the lights for that field should have been there ready to be installed, but they weren’t.