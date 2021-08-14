The school board members who voted against masks should all be recalled. Their arrogance and ignorance in thinking their opinions are more credible than those medical personnel who explained why masks are critical in reducing the spread of disease is astounding. We have many requirements that “restrict our freedom” both inside and outside of school—from dress code requirements to obeying a speed limit in school zones. And the difference between a dress code and masks is that masks actually save lives. Inflicting harm on others by refusing to mask up is not a parental rights decision, and it may be child abuse.
I hope that the parents of any child who becomes sick at school sues the school board for this irresponsible decision. That the board put their own baseless politics above the health and safety of our children is something they should be held accountable for, financially, morally and at the ballot box. Shame on all of you who voted against masks.
Lynn Goldblatt
St. Simons Island