On most days, the op-ed page has an article that makes me believe that someone in America, besides me, still can see the whole picture. Today, it was the entire page.
Your editorial mentioned the need for public access to State committee meetings. That is where the “swamp” wheeling and dealing can best be detected at all levels of government, and they should all be televised and available at all levels.
Jack Ohman’s cartoon lamented a concern that I became aware of when Mrs. M. Post sold The Washington Post many years ago. Lack of reputable sources of simple truth has now reached critical mass. Without them, our republic will implode.
I disagree with Erick Erickson’s concerns about superficial Christianity. It is being reborn in non-denominational churches all over our still trying (in many ways) nation. It is enjoying a revival by the un-brainwashed masses. They look around and see the obvious. “Following basic Christian philosophies leads to better lives and better deaths.” Organized religion is so hung up in dogma and ritual that it misses the most obvious sales pitch.
Pat Buchanan’s dual loyalty story brought to mind a Nesi guy with whom I once worked. He told me his parents harbored no ill-will toward the U.S. for their internment. They still had relatives in Japan and were glad to be where they could be of no use to their homeland during WWII.
In conclusion, I say this with certainty: Any nation that accepts dual national loyalty and forgives blatant desertion and treason will perish from this earth.
Bob Hilton,
Brunswick