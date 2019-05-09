Sanders and AOC are “Democratic Socialists.”

They are not pure Socialists and they are not Marxists, that’s just bait. Neither believe that the government should own corporations (Marxism). They do believe that corporations should be fairly regulated so that they don’t kill, sicken or cheat their consumers or employees. They do believe the economy is built on the backs of the American workers, who are no longer reaping any benefit of the wealth created from their sweat. They do believe that corporations and their owners should be taxed without loopholes and that those taxes should be used to benefit all our citizens.

The fact that 50 percent of workers pay all the taxes, even as we approach full employment, is another strong indication that an increase in overall wages is past due. The sad truth is that most of the people in need of our social aid programs are “working poor”, like seniors who can’t afford to retired and caregivers, veterans, students and others who can’t work full-time. This is a situation that needs to be addressed but, so far the only Republican “regressive” response is to curtail all regulations, and to cut SNAP, Meals on Wheels, Food Stamps, Job retraining programs and Healthcare.

The absolutely most “regressive” rhetoric though, is that the ravages of climate change are somehow, a laughing matter, when what we need are big progressive ideas for a solution and soon. Amazingly, even Earl Leroy sent a letter regarding his efforts for solar energy. No joke.

Carolyn Colvin

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.