Sanders and AOC are “Democratic Socialists.”
They are not pure Socialists and they are not Marxists, that’s just bait. Neither believe that the government should own corporations (Marxism). They do believe that corporations should be fairly regulated so that they don’t kill, sicken or cheat their consumers or employees. They do believe the economy is built on the backs of the American workers, who are no longer reaping any benefit of the wealth created from their sweat. They do believe that corporations and their owners should be taxed without loopholes and that those taxes should be used to benefit all our citizens.
The fact that 50 percent of workers pay all the taxes, even as we approach full employment, is another strong indication that an increase in overall wages is past due. The sad truth is that most of the people in need of our social aid programs are “working poor”, like seniors who can’t afford to retired and caregivers, veterans, students and others who can’t work full-time. This is a situation that needs to be addressed but, so far the only Republican “regressive” response is to curtail all regulations, and to cut SNAP, Meals on Wheels, Food Stamps, Job retraining programs and Healthcare.
The absolutely most “regressive” rhetoric though, is that the ravages of climate change are somehow, a laughing matter, when what we need are big progressive ideas for a solution and soon. Amazingly, even Earl Leroy sent a letter regarding his efforts for solar energy. No joke.
Carolyn Colvin
Brunswick