I find it somewhat ludicrous that the majority of complaints surrounding traffic woes in Glynn County are based on inconvenience. Wouldn’t a more practical approach be those areas where safety is the paramount concern.

I would suggest there are several locations that deserve additional scrutiny regarding this issue. However, one of the most dangerous examples of all is the entrance onto the Jekyll Island causeway.

Please consider this a plea to the buffoons who designed this debacle to return to the drawing board prior to the occurrence of an imminent tragedy.

Lawton Tollison

Brunswick

