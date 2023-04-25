I appeal to the powers that be to safeguard the lives of people traveling through the Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street intersection weekdays between 2 and 4 p.m. before we lose a life.
I live two blocks from this intersection. I fear the day I drive past and see teddy bears, flowers and random memorabilia, — a football, golf club, ball cap — in tribute to a young life lost at this deadly intersection. I passed three accidents there just this week and heard there was a fourth. This is not unusual. At each accident there were several police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck. These are not fender benders. These accidents total cars and will inevitably total the lives of people who lose a loved one here. The streets between Glynn Academy and U.S. 17 flood with high school students leaving school and parents toting Glynn Middle School students during these hours. All come to this intersection and put their lives at risk.