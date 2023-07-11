I found your recent editorial “Boating under the influence can cost lives” timely and on target. Too many boaters not only boat while under the influence, but also seem to be oblivious to Georgia’s boating regulations. (see: gadnr.org/boating-rules-regulations). Following the rules and regulations can also save lives. Remember, safe boating is fun boating. I would suggest old and new boaters (yes, fishermen are boaters) enroll in one of the local boating classes offered by America’s Boating Club Golden Isles (gisps.org) and the local United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (wow.uscgaux.info/about.php?unit=070-10-10).
Charles Wilsdorf