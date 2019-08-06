Regarding your support of a roundabout at Frederica and Sea Island Roads, I would like you to consider the impact to the neighborhoods that are directly south, from Harrison Pointe through Devonwood.
Residents already have a very difficult time turning north and only get a break in traffic when the light turns red. With a roundabout in that location, how will these residents make left hand turns if the traffic flow is generally continuous? Consider also the neighborhoods on the east side of Frederica. Continuous traffic flow will impede their ability to turn south.
In addition, it is extremely difficult for pedestrians and bicyclists leaving these neighborhoods to cross Frederica to gain access to the sidewalk on the east side and return to the west side. If breaks in traffic on Frederica become even more infrequent than they are today, it could become necessary to install flashing light crosswalks at several locations along Frederica, like the one recently installed at Wymberly. This will negate any improved traffic flow you surmise will occur.
Furthermore, destroying the beauty of the intersection will accomplish nothing more than a few minutes reduction in drive time. Rather than taking 10 or 15 minutes to get to one’s destination on the island, it might (the key word is might) reduce the time to 8 to 10 minutes.
If you now agree that the proposal is problematic, please publish that in your next editorial. There are too many people who haven’t thought about the families in these locations.
Sue Haman
St. Simons Island