I would like to echo Sue Hamans’ concerns in her letter on Aug. 6 as they relate to the proposed roundabout at Sea Island Road and Frederica Road.
Accordingly, I would trust that all residents who live west of Frederica Road would likewise make their concerns known, either through the paper, or via personal contact as appropriate, for the profound impact it will have on all of us.
Indeed, as Frederica Road traffic moves southward, generally the only relief/opportunity we have to move into, or across this traffic occurs whenever the stop light at Sea Island Road creates a pause. This situation has gotten worse in recent years, but a roundabout will only exacerbate the problem for all of us.
Bill Pickard
St. Simons Island