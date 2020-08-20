Here we go again. Approval for yet another roundabout — this time at Frederica Road and Kings Way.
Reiterating the known facts related to roundabouts in Canada and England seem to fall on deaf ears. Their roundabouts are truly successful for safely improving traffic flow because they are large enough, have sufficient lanes and the motoring public has been appropriately and adequately trained to utilize them.
Spending a million or two to construct a one-lane roundabout at Kings Way and Frederica is equivalent to hitching the mules to the wagon backwards. The results are both predictable and alarmingly mind-boggling.
Wouldn’t it be much simpler and far less expensive just to send a man from county public works (which the county promised when the loop-actuated traffic lights were installed) to Atlanta to learn how to adjust same correctly — you can wait as long as four minutes and 42 seconds for the light to turn green coming out of the post office on Frederica Road.
The mindset that roundabouts are a cure-all for this situation makes one wonder as to who are the “mules” making such decisions.
Robert Callahan
Brunswick