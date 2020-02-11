I am writing to oppose the construction of a roundabout at Frederica Road and Kings Way on St. Simons Island.
I live in the Island Club and regularly use the entrance closest to the Frederica Road/Kings Way intersection. Although traffic does back up occasionally during rush hour — I call it rush minutes — and peak event times, it is neither significant nor overly burdensome.
The traffic that does back up is primarily on two corridors: Kings Way southeast bound (towards the Village) and Kings Way northwest bound (away from the Village). Frederica Road southwest bound (from Demere) traffic is marginal. There is no traffic on Frederica Road northeast bound (from the Lodges).
Again, the traffic issues are related to the design of the intersection more than the excess volume of vehicles. Correcting the intersection design should eliminate the problem, without the necessity of a roundabout.
I would suggest changing the lane uses and dedicating left/right turn only lanes on Kings Way. It requires little infrastructure modification and very little cost. This solution also preserves and protects the live oaks while reducing any occasional traffic backups.
There is adequate space to implement the expanded lanes without the necessity of a new roundabout. Combining the lane changes with traffic light timing changes should correct any traffic backup for the foreseeable future. The true cost of the roundabout cannot be measured in dollars, it must also be measured in the loss of 100-year-old live oaks.
Philip Eastman
St. Simons Island