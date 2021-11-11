The traffic consultant’s recommendation for a roundabout at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads is, in my opinion, a sterile one. I doubt they considered the fact this must be one of the prettiest major intersections in the southeast. It is understandable that such things would not be considered in engineering calculations.
This roundabout would be at least as big as that at Frederica and Demere roads. Traffic delays always seem longer than they actually are. The present light cycle at this location is 1 minute, 45 seconds. This amounts to 0.002% of a 12-hour period. This does not consider the time saved by the dedicated right lanes that allow semi-continual traffic flow.
Is it really necessary to tear out the many oaks and shrubbery to save this amount of time? I certainly hope residents of St. Simons will resist this ugly change.
Robert Theobald
St. Simons Island