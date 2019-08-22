A million dollars is a lot of money to be thrown at another roundabout when that money can be used for something good that our community needs. That is more funds for homeless shelters, and a wellness checkup center for homeless.
Anyone of us can become homeless overnight, and that is why it is so vital that we address this situation.
Instead of building a conference center and instead of building a water park, we continue to ignore the signs from God that we need to give back to our community. Don’t you think so Mr. Mayor of Brunswick?
True, we do have some shelters but it is not good enough — especially with the times we live in today. Not every homeless person is an addict, and not every homeless person is a threat to society. We can no longer bury our heads in the sand, and look the other way. These individuals feel that they no longer matter. Doesn’t their vote count, too?
Kayla Viall
St. Simons Island