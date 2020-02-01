Thanks for your followup article about the Kings Way/Frederica intersection. The article in Monday’s paper wasn’t clear but Wednesday’s article fully described the proposed design, the picture was very descriptive and appears to be of a roundabout only. I hope the installed intersection looks just like it.
I use this intersection on a daily basis and feel that changing the light sequencing would help a little but if adding new lanes means putting in left turn lanes, it would help very little. If a roundabout is installed traffic would be flowing continuously whereas if only light and lane changes are made it would still mean that no traffic would be moving in any direction a large percentage of the time.
Is it worth $2 to $3 million for a construction project that will last at least two months and only result in minor changes? In my opinion, it isn’t warranted. If the commissioners can install a roundabout at the lightly used Coast Guard station intersection, they shouldn’t consider anything other than a roundabout at one of the busiest intersections on the island.
By the way, the article in the newspaper a couple years ago stated that they could install left turn lanes or a roundabout for $750,000.
Where did that number come from and why the large increase now?
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island