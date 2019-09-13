I am amused by the alternate solutions proposed by those opposed to the roundabout now under construction at Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway. No solution of any kind is needed, as there is no problem requiring a solution. There is never a traffic delay at this intersection, nor is there a safety issue. When did the last accident occur at this intersection? Don’t know, do you? That’s because there has never been one.
I know SPLOST projects help the community; however, I refuse to accept the County’s insistence that this project be done, without any justification. I intend to vote no on the next SPLOST.
Dick Wiederhorn
St Simons Island