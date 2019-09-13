I am amused by the alternate solutions proposed by those opposed to the roundabout now under construction at Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway. No solution of any kind is needed, as there is no problem requiring a solution. There is never a traffic delay at this intersection, nor is there a safety issue. When did the last accident occur at this intersection? Don’t know, do you? That’s because there has never been one.

I know SPLOST projects help the community; however, I refuse to accept the County’s insistence that this project be done, without any justification. I intend to vote no on the next SPLOST.

Dick Wiederhorn

St Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.