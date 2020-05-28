It’s just getting worse. After wasting money on a single bid roundabout at the entrance to East Beach, roundabout No. 2 just started and will close down the causeway for the beach season. Why not start in the fall, although it is not needed.
So there is now less parking, but let’s give tickets to citizens who want to go to the beach on a holiday weekend. Police says his boss told him to give tickets to those parked on and near the walkways.
It’s becoming obvious that there are politicians/commissioners who really don’t care about the people who live on East Beach or those that want to go there.
Anybody who really knows East Beach said it wasn’t needed.
Politicians have said we don’t want to be another Hilton Head. We want want to retain the beauty and tranquility. Unfortunately it’s gone.
Carl Gilchrist
St. Simons Island