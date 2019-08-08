On Thursday, Aug. 1, the Glynn County Commission approved the plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway to be paid for by SPLOST revenues.
In the News’ editorial column on Saturday, Aug. 3, the transition to roundabouts on St. Simons is praised as almost a miraculous solution to ever-growing traffic problems. It goes to say “The concepts allow traffic to flow more naturally and more efficiently than a red light or stop sign. Due to the fact that the current roundabouts on St. Simons Island are not large enough, have an insufficient number of lanes, and most importantly, the driving public totally lacks the knowledge to utilize them correctly, the “concept” of roundabouts is lost in translation.
To spend $1 million to create a one-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway falls into the category of cosmetic. Although I am quick to admit that a well-manicured, one lane roundabout is nicely framing the center section with a sign worded “Welcome to East Beach” is a nice touch but lacks any conscionable justification relative to the cost. Really!
Robert Callahan
Brunswick