Concerning the proposed roundabout on St. Simons Island at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads: Although studies done by professionals that state a roundabout is not the answer for this intersection, the county commissioners seem determined to install one here. It is my understanding that three of the four corners are protected by a land trust and legal ruling.
One cannot equate the traffic at Demere and Frederica roads to that of Sea Island and Frederica Road, which is heavier. The removal of traffic lights that safely control the flow of traffic at this intersection would cause a steady, unbroken flow of cars down Frederica, making it nearly impossible for the neighborhoods that exit onto Frederica to safely leave their neighborhoods. The disruption to that intersection for the installation of a roundabout would be serious for the extended time needed, causing great difficulties for those of us who live or work north of there, and all traffic on Sea Island Road. It is the only avenue available to all of us to get south on Frederica or get to Brunswick causeway. We need our traffic lights. Yes, patience is necessary, but at least we know we will have our turn.