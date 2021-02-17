Of late, the public has been inundated with the news that the Glynn County Commission has formulated a breakdown for another SPLOST tax that our folks will vote upon March 16.
The majority of items listed in this proposed SPLOST are viable infrastructure needs that definitely need to be addressed.
The one item listed in the proposal that raises all kinds of eyebrows is the $6 million for a roundabout at the Sea Island light. This roundabout will not achieve the results intended just as the previous ones haven’t.
When someone in our local government started thinking about ushering in roundabouts on St. Simons Island, they only looked far enough to learn that Canada and England have been hugely successful with their roundabouts for nearly 100 years. They failed to research as to why they have had so much success. There, they are constructed large enough, with sufficient lanes — and this most critical — their population of drivers are thoroughly trained to safely operate their vehicles on the roundabouts.
None of these three prerequisites has ever been addressed relative to St. Simons roundabouts or to the adequate training of the drivers.
In the past, if we changed something this important at intersections, the primary question raised was “Would this improvement increase traffic flow in a safer manner?”
We’ll let the voters decide.
Robert Callahan
Brunswick